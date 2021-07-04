A man was arrested Saturday on a warrant for enticing a minor for indecent purposes after being asked to leave Golden Triangle Mall because he was making customers uncomfortable, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of South Interstate 35E after receiving a call from mall security. Security told officers they wanted the man to leave the building because he had been making customers uneasy.
The 26-year-old man, who identified himself to police, said mall security had been following him because of a misunderstanding and that a woman thought he was following her earlier, but they were “coincidentally walking in the same direction.”
Officers ran the man’s information through dispatch and found he had a warrant out of Dallas for enticement of a minor for indecent purposes via telecommunication, meaning the suspect allegedly used an electronic device like a phone or computer for the enticement. The Dallas Police Department confirmed the warrant, and the suspect was taken to the City of Denton jail to await transport to Dallas, according to the report.
Other reports
900 block of West Hickory Street — A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he almost struck officers with his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 2:21 a.m. and pulled over a vehicle for running a red light at the intersection of West Hickory Street and Avenue A, according to the report. Police asked the driver if he had been drinking and he told officers he had three or four drinks.
The man could not recite the alphabet from A to Z and standard field sobriety tests indicated intoxication, the report stated. The man was taken to a local hospital for a voluntary blood draw before being booked in the City of Denton jail.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A woman at the Kingswood Apartments said she was hanging out with an unknown male when he pulled a gun on her and robbed her, according to a report.
The woman told police she was hanging out with a man she did not know when he pulled a gun on her and attempted to take $100 from her. She told police the bill ripped in half and the man ran away.
2700 Colorado Boulevard — A delivery driver told police his vehicle was stolen at The Ridge at North Texas apartments Saturday afternoon, according to a report.
The man said he worked for a delivery company and had left his 2001 Toyota Tundra running. When he returned a few minutes later, he said the vehicle was gone. Officers spoke to a witness who observed the vehicle being driven off by an unidentified suspect.
The incident is under investigation.
500 block of Mayhill Road — Officers received a report over the phone about a vehicle theft Saturday morning, according to a report.
A woman told police her blue 2001 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a fenced parking lot where it was being stored. The caller said the vehicle was not running and she had the keys in her possession, so she was not sure how it was taken. The vehicle was valued at $2,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 469 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.