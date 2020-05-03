A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and subsequently charged with assault against a public servant Sunday morning after multiple reports of a single vehicle car crash in the 4000 block of Interstate 35.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said the driver of a white pickup truck was not conscious when police arrived on scene and that the pickup truck was “heavily damaged.” Witnesses reported the vehicle traveling south bound on the service road before striking numerous cement housings for the drainage ditch along the roadway, she said.
As the suspect was being treated by paramedics on scene, Cunningham said that officers observed an open can of White Claw but could not determine whether it was being consumed while operating. However, Cunningham said the driver admitted to drinking at least two mixed drinks that night, but that the suspect refused to provide a blood sample for officers.
Cunningham said that officers believed sufficient evidence of intoxication was present and that the suspect was taken to a local hospital to have his blood drawn. While at the hospital, however, the suspect allegedly stood up from the hospital bed he had been handcuffed too and attempted to leave the hospital room. She said officers were attempting to restrain the suspect when he had allegedly kicked a police officer in his right eyebrow bone, leading to pain and discomfort for the officer.
Cunningham said nurses and hospital security assisted in restraining the suspect and that a blood sample was then collected.
She said that the suspect, 19-year-old Riley Terry, was charged with driving while intoxicated and assault against a public servant — a third degree felony. She said that the officer who was assaulted during the incident is reportedly doing “fine.”
Other reports
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — Police responded to a suspicious activity call late Saturday night after a caller said a man was carrying a bloody towel and was knocking on neighbors’ doors, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, Cunningham said a trail of blood was located including some food and possible vomit in a breeze way, where officers were led to the caller’s apartment. The caller reported that the man knocked on his door, but that he believed the man had been intoxicated.
Cunningham said upon speaking with the suspect that officers observed sufficient intoxication and that the suspect could not explain how his hand had been cut. However, upon running the suspects information, Cunningham said that two warrants were confirmed by dispatch — one from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the other from Texas Woman’s University.
The warrants, Cunningham said, are related to an assault against a public servant. In addition, she said that the suspect, 25-year-old Ivan Sandoval, was transported to a local hospital before being medically cleared and taken to Denton County Jail.
1200 block of Cleveland Street — Police responded to a criminal mischief complaint Saturday evening after a caller reported his ex-boyfriend came over to his apartment and began vandalizing property after not being let inside, according to a police report.
Cunningham said the caller reported his ex-boyfriend began throwing rocks at his window to get his attention and that when the caller went outside, his ex-boyfriend had punctured his car tire before running off. She said the caller chased his ex-boyfriend to his residence in the 900 block of Cleveland Street, before returning to his apartment to speak with police.
Cunningham said officers observed a small puncture hole in the car tire that was about an inch wide, valued at about $150 in total. Upon speaking with the caller’s ex-boyfriend, she said, police advised for him not to return to the caller’s apartment.
Rundown
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 301 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.