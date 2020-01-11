Denton police arrested a 23-year-old man after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunshots heard around the 1200 block of Avenue A area Friday, according to a police report.
One caller told police he heard multiple gunshots and went outside to inspect. The caller stated he could clearly see an individual at a residence and see the sparks coming off the gun from where he was firing.
The report says police made contact with the man and he wasn’t being cooperative. Police said they could see a weapon on his windowsill.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said police obtained a search warrant for the home.
Officers located the weapon, multiple shell casings and a board in the backyard with multiple holes, appearing to have been shot at, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with discharge of firearm in certain municipalities.
Other reports
1100 block of Hill Street — Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Friday and found a 37-year-old man with marijuana and crack cocaine, according to a police report.
An officer on patrol saw a vehicle without a license plate on the front. The registration on the back showed the vehicle didn’t have confirmed insurance, so the officer did a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The report shows the officer noticed green, leafy residue on the driver’s lap and smelled a strong odor of marijuana. The officer located 1.15 also grams of crack cocaine separated into five small bags during a probable cause search.
He was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A 23-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after police observed injuries she left on her mother during an argument, according to a police report
The mother and daughter got into an argument where the daughter eventually bit her mother’s hand and scratched her neck. Police observed the injuries on the mother and arrested the daughter for assault family violence.
400 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a man on public intoxication charges after finding him passed out near a store Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
A caller said the man, 40, was stumbling through the parking lot. When police located him, he was passed out. Jones said it wasn’t clear if officers found him passed out in the parking lot or in the store.
The report shows police smelled a strong odor of alcohol on him, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he couldn’t remain balanced. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 366 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.