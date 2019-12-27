A 37-year-old man arrested at Medical City Denton at around midnight Thursday allegedly told emergency room staff that he’d taken methamphetamine, according to a police report.
An off-duty Denton police officer was working at the hospital when the man was observed yelling at people inside the ER, police said.
Police said the Krum Fire Department drove the man to the hospital because the man had asked to be taken there. After he told medical staff he’d taken meth, the man said he didn’t know of anybody who could come pick him up from the hospital, police reported.
The off-duty officer arrested the man and charged him with public intoxication non-alcohol, police said.
Other reports
1100 block of East McKinney Street — Denton police said they arrested a 52-year-old man from a laundromat Thursday afternoon after a 911 caller said the man was “screaming that he was the devil.” They charged the man with public intoxication, according to a police report.
Police said officers found the man with an empty liquor bottle. Officers ran the man through field sobriety tests and found he was drunk, the report shows.
2000 block of West Windsor Drive — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with possession of a volatile chemical after officers found a can of aerosol in his clothing, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to North Lakes Park when a 911 caller reported seeing a man on his hands and knees throwing up. Officers noted the man had trouble standing on his own. According to the report, officers found the can as they were trying to help him walk.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,026 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 337 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 28 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.