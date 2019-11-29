Denton police said a man punched the owner of Hannah’s, located off the Square, Thursday evening and was arrested and charged with public intoxication, according to a police report.
At the fine-dining eatery, where intoxication calls are infrequent in Denton, police said that at about 6:15 p.m., a 28-year-old man got out of his seat, walked over to where the victim was sitting and punched them, a police spokeswoman said.
Two people held down the suspect until police arrived. Officers noted the man had a small cut above his right eyebrow, which police said came when the people detained him. An officer put the man in handcuffs while firefighters treated his cut, the spokeswoman said.
Officers looked at in-store camera footage and determined what witnesses said happened was accurate. Police said the victim did not wish to press charges for assault. Officers noted the man was slurring his speech and overall incoherent, so they charged him with public intoxication.
After being treated at a Denton hospital for his cut, the man was taken to the Denton City Jail.
Other reports
3100 block of Bandera Street — Police arrested a man who officers said had a pie in his pants at a Walmart on Thursday morning following a disturbance call at a nearby Waffle House and a theft call at a nearby Chevron, according to a police report. The 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $100. He and one other man were criminally trespassed from the Walmart.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with public intoxication Thursday morning after Denton police got a call to check on him, according to a police report. Officers noted the man had just gotten cut off at Vity’s Sport’s Bar. Police said the man told them he was going to walk five miles back home because he was too drunk to drive. They eventually arrested him for public intoxication.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 678 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 200 calls and made 12 arrests.