A 24-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning in the 3500 block of East McKinney Street after he allegedly drove a city fire engine in a parking lot, according to a police report.
Denton firefighters called police to report the man had attempted to drive off in the engine. When police arrived, they were told he had driven the engine a short distance in the parking lot but did not turn off the parking brake, which kept it from operating normally.
Police spoke with the man and said his speech was incoherent and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The man was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Other reports
200 block of South Bell Avenue — A 27-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly screaming near an apartment building, according to a police report.
When police arrived and located the woman, she responded to questions by allegedly yelling obscenities and threats, including “I will kill your whole f-----g family and you won’t even know,” “I will shoot this world up again,” and “do you want your whole family dead?” She was holding an alcoholic beverage, and police said they observed a white, foamlike substance around her mouth and that she was slurring her speech.
Police approached her to detain her and she refused to place her hands behind her back and move when instructed, according to the report. She was arrested on a public intoxication charge and was additionally charged with resisting arrest, the report states.
100 block of Industrial Street — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday night after allegedly yelling that citizens were taking over a park that was his, according to a police report.
Upon arrival, police located the man yelling and pacing back and forth. He yelled at the officers and was placed under arrest on a charge of disorderly conduct, abusive language in a public place. He was transported to jail and continued to yell at detention officers while being booked, walking away from them, police reported.
He told officers not to touch him and repeatedly tried to break free, pushing an officer away and breaking an officer’s glasses, according to the report. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
2500 block of West Hickory Street — A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend and fled from police, according to a police report.
Two separate callers told police the man was hitting a woman. While approaching the scene, police observed a silver vehicle whose license plate matched the description given by one of the callers.
Police followed the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver turned on the vehicle’s hazard lights and continued driving, failing to yield to other motorists. The driver stopped in the 1800 block of Westwood Drive, exited the vehicle and was detained. The man denied being involved in the disturbance and said he didn’t stop because he didn’t have a driver’s license and wanted to get the vehicle to his mother, according to the report.
Police spoke with the victim, who suffered injuries including a golf-ball-sized bump on her forehead and scratches on her face, left arm and left knee.
Because the man was involved in a previous incident in which he allegedly assaulted the same victim, he was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family and fleeing police, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.