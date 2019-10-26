Police arrested a 51-year-old man Friday evening who returned to a gas station in the 1700 block of South Loop 288 after he was criminally trespassed from there about 30 minutes prior, according to a police report.
During the initial call, the caller told police a man at the location was intoxicated and bothering customers. The report says the employee requested the man be given a notice of criminal trespass, which officers did.
About 30 minutes later, police received a second call from the employee who said the man returned and was harassing customers again, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and was taken to Denton City Jail without incident.
Other reports
100 block of West Eagle Drive — Police are investigating a report of a 41-year-old woman’s roommate allegedly hitting her with a metal rod during a verbal argument, according to a police report.
The woman told police she’d been assaulted by her roommate. The report says the two got into a verbal argument regarding whether they would continue to be roommates. She said her roommate then struck her with a metal rod.
The woman was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. The roommate was not located. A report was taken.
600 block of North Interstate 35E — A caller told police Friday afternoon another driver who cut him off pointed what he thought was a pistol at him, according to a police report.
The caller said he raised his arms as if to ask, “What are you doing?” when the driver cut him off. The other man then allegedly pointed a pistol at him so the caller pulled over and called the police. An investigation is ongoing.
200 block of Willow Stone Street — A 63-year-old woman told police Friday evening her husband struck her in the face with a closed fist, according to a police report.
Police didn’t observe visible injuries on the woman. The report shows they spoke with the husband who said when he arrived home, his wife was yelling at him so he went to another room. The husband also said he never touched her.
A report was taken.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 201 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.