A 22-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife at an apartment building in the 1500 block of Meadow Street, according to a police report.
Denton police were dispatched in reference to a person with a knife around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. A caller told police his roommate charged to his room with a knife, threw the knife at the door and was banging on the door trying to get in.
When police arrived, the suspect answered the door, and officers detained him for everyone’s safety, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said.
The caller told police he opened his bedroom door when he heard his roommate outside. That’s when he saw the man with a knife in one hand and a belt in the other, so he locked himself in his bedroom, the report shows.
According to the report, the suspect told his roommate “I’m going to kill you” and “This is my house.”
Police spoke with the suspect, who said he thought his roommate owed him money, so he was knocking on the door. He told officers he didn’t know why he was holding the knife and said he wasn’t going to do anything, the report says.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Denton City Jail records specified his charge was aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon — assaulting someone when the parties are in a relationship, family or live in the same home — which is a second-degree felony in Texas.
Other reports
1300 block of Scripture Street — A man allegedly assaulted an apartment courtesy officer after she was asked to deal with “unruly patrons” around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report says she asked people who were being “unruly” at the apartment’s pool to leave, a request from apartment management staff. They initially complied, but then one man became agitated, punched an entrance sign and acted like he was going to go after management staff.
The man threw the woman into the wall, causing her to fall down, when she attempted to detain him, according to the report. She tried to grab him again, but he was able to get away.
Video evidence supports what the officer and witnesses said, the report shows. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
900 block of South Elm Street — An armed robber told store clerks at Smoke N Chill to “give [him] all of it” and made off with $400 to $500 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report shows the robber went up to store clerks and displayed the handle of a gun that was tucked into his waistband. He left the store, and officers were called to the scene. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
400 block of North Texas Boulevard — Three robbers took a Bic lighter display and less than $100 from a convenience store Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, three people walked into the Eagle Stop Convenience Store, went to the register and took the cash drawer. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 346 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.