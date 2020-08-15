A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly driving a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to a police report.
A local resident had reported his vehicle stolen Monday. He called police after he found a vehicle he thought was his in a parking lot at the intersection of Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane.
Police were told the vehicle was leaving the parking lot and located it at the intersection of Teasley and Interstate 35E. After it stopped at a gas station in the 700 block of Teasley Lane, police pulled in behind it and spoke with the driver, who said someone else had given it to him 20 minutes prior.
The vehicle was confirmed as stolen and the man was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. The vehicle was then released to its owner, the report states.
Other reports
Intersection of Teasley Lane and Wheeler Ridge Drive — A man called police Friday morning after a person in another vehicle shot in the direction of his, according to a police report.
The man said he was traveling on Teasley Lane when another vehicle cut in front of him, forcing him to swerve out of the way. He then saw someone in the vehicle point a gun out of the window and shoot in his direction. The man’s vehicle was not hit and officers could not locate a casing after searching the area, the report states.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — A hospital employee called police Friday night to report a gate in the parking lot was broken by two people, according to a police report.
The employee told police the gate was broken around 7 p.m. and that the incident was caught on video, which appeared to show two suspects breaking the gate’s arm. The cost of the damage was estimated at $300, the report states.
8200 block of Crooked Stick Lane — A man called police Friday morning to report a handgun was stolen out of his vehicle sometime Wednesday or Thursday, according to a police report.
The man stated that at 5 p.m. Wednesday, he left his handgun in his vehicle, with the doors possibly left unlocked. Between then and 6 p.m. the next day, someone entered the vehicle and stole the gun, the man said. The man told police he was asking neighbors to look for security footage of the incident, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 360 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.