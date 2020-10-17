A 20-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly ran a red light at an intersection, initially fled from police with his vehicle and then fled on foot before he was found hiding behind a dumpster, according to a police report.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were on foot patrol near the intersection of Fry and Hickory streets and observed a vehicle enter the intersection without stopping at a red light before stopping and reversing back to the crosswalk, the report states. They attempted to make a stop on the vehicle, asking the driver to roll down his window, after which he allegedly drove away.
Another officer saw the vehicle in the 300 block of Fry Street and got behind it as it parked, the report states. Three men allegedly got out of it and ran on foot, continuing when the officer told them to stop. Police searched the area and located one of the men laying behind a dumpster in the 400 block, detaining him.
The man told police he was in the back seat, the report states, and said he didn’t have any idea what he was thinking when they asked him why he ran. Officers were unable to locate the other two men and transported him to the city jail, after which they reviewed body camera footage and observed he was actually the driver, the report states.
An officer spoke to the man, letting him know that he reviewed the footage and saw he was driving, and when asked why he was not honest from the beginning, he allegedly said, “Because I’m a dumb—s.” He told police he had left the keys to the vehicle behind the dumpster where he was hiding and officers recovered them, the report states. The man was arrested on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
Other Reports
900 block of South Avenue B — A man called police Friday night after his wife allegedly punched him in the face and brandished a knife at him during an argument, according to a police report.
Police arrived to the couple’s apartment and spoke with the man, who said the two had gotten in an argument and that she eventually picked up a knife from a drawer in the kitchen, the report states. The argument was about to move outside, he said, when she put down the knife and picked it back up again.
The man said that after she picked the knife up the second time, she punched him in the face and he jumped back because he thought she was going to stab him, the report states. She did not make contact with him using the knife and he ran away from her and called 911.
The woman was not at the apartment when police arrived and officers did not observe any visible injuries on the man, though the report states he told them it hurt when he was punched.
1100 block of West Eagle Drive — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after she allegedly pulled a man’s hair and bit his arm, according to a police report.
A caller informed police that there was a disturbance between two vehicles in a parking lot. When officers arrived, they observed a vehicle matching the description given by the caller and saw the woman in the driver’s seat and a man walking around it. They spoke to the woman, who told them she was upset with him and that when he got in the vehicle, she pulled his hair and he grabbed her hands to stop her. She then bit him on his right arm, she said, and officers observed a bite mark on the man’s wrist along with a small, bleeding scratch on his other arm.
The report did not specify the woman’s relationship to the man, but she was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
Intersection of East Windsor Drive and Dominion Street — A man called police Friday evening to report a gate had been damaged at the dead end of Windsor Drive, according to a police report.
The man called on behalf of a homeowner association after he heard something being done to the gate and saw that a wood fence picket had been damaged. He didn’t see who did it, the report states, but he estimated the repair costs to be approximately $100. Police reported the incident as criminal mischief.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 410 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.