A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly pulled up next to a woman’s vehicle in the 1800 block of South Loop 288 and touched his genitals, according to a police report.
The victim stated that the man began touching himself and smiling at her before leaving the scene. She was able to take a picture of the man’s vehicle and police located it in the 2400 block of South Interstate 35E. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and asked the man if he had been masturbating. The man stated that he wasn’t, but that he did pull out his genitals because he had an injury underneath his testicles. While speaking with officers, he actively changed his story multiple times, stating he was on his way home when he made a wrong turn and became lost, but also that he was familiar with Denton.
The man and his vehicle matched the descriptions given by a victim of a separate indecent exposure incident at an earlier date. He was arrested on one charge of indecent exposure, the report shows.
Other reports
2500 block of West Prairie Street — A woman called police Saturday night after a 22-year-old man allegedly entered a drive-thru, asked her for her contact information and pointed a gun at her, according to a police report.
The woman, a cashier, said she declined to give him information and gave him the beer he ordered, after which he pulled out a handgun and stated, “you better recognize who the f--k you’re talking to.” The woman saw him place his gun in his console as he drove away. Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle, detained the man and located his gun. He was criminally trespassed but the victim declined to press charges, the report shows.
3700 block of South Interstate 35E — A 30-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly entered a hotel and repeatedly banged on the door of one of the guests, according to a police report.
The guest called police to report an unknown female was banging on her door. Police arrived and spoke with the manager, who said she asked the same female to leave earlier in the day. Upon making contact with the woman, she became belligerent and continued walking away, ignoring instructions. The woman was detained and trespassed from the location, and because she was sweating profusely and screaming unintelligibly, medics were called to the location. She refused to speak to the medics, spitting on one of them. She was arrested for non-alcoholic public intoxication, the report shows.
East University Drive at North Mayhill Road —A cyclist was transported to a local hospital with injuries following a crash between an automobile and a bicycle, according to a police report. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 273 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.