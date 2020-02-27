Denton police arrested a 26-year-old man early Wednesday in the 2800 block of Spencer Road who gave police a false identity twice and then fled from officers, according to a police report.
Officers in the 3400 block of Quail Creek Drive saw a dark-colored sedan fail to stop at a stop sign, make a left onto Brinker Road and drive toward South Loop 288.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the driver stopped near the 1500 block of South Loop 288 when police activated their lights to conduct a traffic stop.
The report shows the driver gave police a name they later learned was false. He gave this name to officers twice and identified himself with his real name after he was arrested.
Police could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the man, so they asked him to step out of the vehicle to conduct a search, according to the report. During the search, officers located a paper ID with the man’s picture and a different name than what he gave officers.
The report shows the man looked like he was about to run, so officers asked him to sit down. He took off running after approaching a nearby curb to sit. Police chased him and apprehended him near the 2800 block of Spencer Road, according to the report.
He was charged with evading arrest or detention and failure to identify.
Other reports
300 block of Thomas Street — A 57-year-old man allegedly punched an Uber driver and was arrested on a charge of public intoxication at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a fight call on Thomas Street and located two men. The 57-year-old man told police he got into a fight with his Uber driver while he was trying to get home. The report shows the two couldn’t figure out where to go because the man gave the incorrect address, and he told police he didn’t know the area well enough.
The Uber driver eventually told the man to get out of his vehicle, which is when the 57-year-old man punched him. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication after police conducted standard field sobriety tests.
200 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police arrested a 19-year-old woman on a drunk driving charge after witnessing her hit a center median at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report shows the collision caused one of the vehicle’s tires to go flat, and officers conducted a traffic stop when she entered a private drive.
Police conducted standard field sobriety tests after noticing she was unsteady on her feet and determined she was intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — About $820 worth of items and $500 in cash were reported stolen from a home of three roommates, according to a police report.
Police responded to a burglary of habitation call and located a burglary tool that didn’t belong to any of the residents. The report shows they noticed the back door’s glass was broken. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 429 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,091 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.