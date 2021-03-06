A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly entered a hospital he was trespassed from last year, locked a bathroom stall door and laid down on the floor inside, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the 3000 block of Interstate 35 after hospital staff informed them the man was trespassing and had been lying down in the bathroom for 10 minutes. Police located him in a bathroom stall and spoke to him, observing he was conscious but wouldn’t respond when asked if he was alright.
Officers asked the man if he would open the stall door and he unlocked it, the report states, telling them he was ready to leave and was waiting on a ride. After security staff told police the man was trespassed from the hospital last year and wanted to enforce it, he was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Other reports
1800 block of Teasley Lane — A woman was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday morning after police found her unresponsive following a reported shooting, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the area at about 12:57 a.m. following a caller-reported shooting, the report states. They found a woman unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound and transported her to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. A gun was found in the room, the report states, and the incident remains under investigation.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after she allegedly slapped her boyfriend and threw a lamp and shoe at him, according to a police report.
The woman’s boyfriend called police following the incident to report she was pushing him and throwing things at his apartment, the report states. Police arrived at about 5:41 a.m. and spoke to her boyfriend, who told them she did not live there and was drinking with others when she became upset, slapping him multiple times and throwing a shoe and lamp at him.
Officers observed a scratch on the man’s arm and the woman allegedly admitted to hitting him and breaking his property, the report states. He did not want to press charges for the damaged property or the assault, but based on their statements, officers arrested her on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 394 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 36 people into the Denton County Jail.