Denton police arrested a 30-year-old man on allegations that he hit a family member with a baseball bat Monday morning in the 200 block of Tripp Trail, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the home around 9:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance after receiving an open 911 call. Dispatchers reported hearing yelling and crying in the background and heard someone state that a man was hit with a baseball bat and was bleeding.
When police arrived, the victim and suspect were both gone. A woman at the scene told officers her stepbrother hit her 22-year-old grandson with a baseball bat, the report shows. She said she wasn’t home when it happened and that her husband took her grandson to a hospital.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said officers processed the scene because they found a baseball bat and blood.
Officers went to the hospital to speak with the victim, and his story was consistent with his grandmother’s, the report shows. He said they were verbally arguing at first and that one got upset with the other for playing with a dog.
Police observed a fresh laceration to the victim’s ear, which was also bleeding. The victim told police he felt pain on his ear, jaw and neck, according to the report.
The suspect was located in the 500 block of West University Drive. He was arrested based on the victim’s injuries and consistent narratives from witnesses. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
Other reports
1100 block of North Mayhill Road — Police arrested a woman on assault charges Monday afternoon after her daughter told 911 dispatchers that her mother and boyfriend were arguing, according to a police report.
Another caller told police they saw a woman drinking in her vehicle with a child present. Jones said there was more than one child at the scene.
The report states the 23-year-old woman was arguing with her boyfriend over possible infidelity. The man told police she was upset over him messaging someone, was drinking and said she wanted to leave. According to the report, he told her she could leave but couldn’t take the child with her.
He said she got upset, grabbed him and eventually struck him several times, according to the report. Officers observed several abrasions on his upper body and arm where she allegedly hit him with a bread knife.
Based on his injuries, she was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
100 block of Precision Drive — A 25-year-old man was arrested on accusations that he shot a firearm within city limits after several callers reported shots fired just before 2 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
Witnesses told police that a man had fired several rounds from a rifle while standing in the balcony of his apartment. From reading reports, Jones said the man most likely wasn’t shooting at anything in particular.
The report shows officers were unsuccessful in several attempts to contact the man, so they obtained a search warrant.
Police located the weapon and the man was taken to the city jail without incident. He was charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, a Class A misdemeanor where someone recklessly discharges a firearm inside the limits of a municipality of 100,000 or more people.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — Multiple callers reported shots fired just after 11 p.m. Monday, and at least one witness told police they saw a vehicle leave the scene, according to a police report.
One caller told police he returned home from walking his dog, heard six rounds of gunfire and saw a vehicle leave. Another caller told police the shooting may be in relation to someone who does drugs in the area, but Jones said there was nothing concrete about that.
The report shows officers found a few shell casings, but the shooter was gone. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 281 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into Denton County Jail.