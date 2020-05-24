A man was arrested after attempting to flee from police Saturday night in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
Denton Police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call and upon arriving on scene saw three males fighting in the parking lot. When officers exited their vehicles, she said the suspects took off running and officers pursued. However, she said one suspect tripped on the sidewalk and was then apprehended.
Beckwith said the incident stemmed from an earlier incident when the apprehended suspect was banging on the door of a residence. The resident she said, has an existing protective order against the suspect. Beckwith said the caller reported that the suspect showed up unannounced and a male friend inside the apartment attempted to defend her, leading to the parking lot fight.
Beckwith said the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and charged with evading arrest and detention, as well as violation of a protective order.
Other reports
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury after police responded to a disturbance call late Saturday night, according to a police report.
Beckwith said that upon arriving on scene officers separated a male and female from each other to conduct interviews of what happened. Officers said the female reported being slapped in the face and punched in the throat by the suspect, who was observed by a witness to have struck the woman while she was on the ground.
She said the suspect, a 53-year-old man, was arrested and transported to Denton City Jail.
Rundown
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday:
The Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.