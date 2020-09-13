A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly banged on a woman’s apartment door and tried to get inside, according to a police report.
The woman called police to to inform the man had banged on her door and was trying to mess with its lock. Upon arriving, police observed him wearing a bath robe and sitting outside the door with his eyes closed, the report states. He told police he had been drinking “quite a bit” of alcohol and could not remember his address, but that he thought he lived at the apartment.
Police observed that the man was lethargic and he stumbled when asked to move away from the door, the report states. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Other Reports
Teasley Lane at Hobson Lane —A 17-year-old girl was cited for driving under the influence as a minor Saturday morning after her vehicle crashed, according to a police report.
A woman called police to inform them a vehicle had gone off the roadway and that she checked on the occupants, who she believed were kids who had been drinking. Police arrived and spoke to the driver, who said she had run over a curb, causing the crash, which involved only her vehicle. Police smelled the odor of alcohol and the girl said she had drank three cans of an alcoholic beverage, the report states.
Police conducted sobriety tests and did not determine her to be legally intoxicated, the report states, but because she was a minor who drank prior to driving, she was cited for driving under the influence as a minor. Another occupant of the vehicle, also a minor, was cited for consumption of alcohol as a minor.
2800 block of South Mayhill Road — A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after police found him sleeping in his vehicle along with a woman and two children, according to a police report.
Police located the vehicle running and backed into a dead end with the four occupants sleeping inside. Police reported observing the smell of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and they observed the man’s eyes as bloodshot and watery.
Following a sobriety test, police determined the man was intoxicated and arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Because the woman in the vehicle had an active protective order against him, he was also charged with violating a protective order.
1700 block of West University Drive — A utility trailer worth approximately $180,000 was stolen after an unknown suspect cut the lock to a gated fence, according to a police report. An investigation into the theft is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.