A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly crawling across a crosswalk, kicking property and telling police he had 230 pints to drink, according to a police report.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Hickory Street at approximately 11:23 a.m. to assist the fire department with an irate man who was acting strangely, the report states. After arriving, they observed the man crawling on his hands and knees across a crosswalk near North Cedar Street and spoke with him. The man stood up, with police observing he was uneasy on his feet, and stated he was “going down” repeatedly while slowly lowering himself to the ground, the report states.
Police reported smelling the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the man and he told them he had 230 pints to drink, though he couldn’t recall what kind of drink he had, the report states. The man also talked about finding people who hurt kids and bringing them to police. Police observed he was very incoherent and arrested the man on a charge of public intoxication. Because the man had three prior convictions of public intoxication in the past 24 months, the charge was upgraded to public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Other Reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly stopped his mother from calling 911 twice following a verbal disagreement, according to a police report.
The first time the man’s mother called 911, he took the phone from her and told the operator they didn’t need help, the report states. When she called again, he allegedly took the phone again and threw it in a toilet.
At about 7:32 a.m., police arrested the man on a charge of interference with emergency request for assistance. He also had an outstanding warrant from the Denton County sheriff’s office for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
3200 block of Windy Hill Street — A man called police Saturday morning to report someone had stolen his truck, worth approximately $78,000, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 12:30 a.m. after he heard his truck being stolen due to its loud exhaust system, the report states. He told police he left it unlocked with a set of keys inside it and does not know who might have taken it. It was reported as stolen.
700 block of Wolftrap Drive — A man called police Saturday morning to report someone had opened the hood of his vehicle and cut wire harnesses for his fuse box, according to a police report.
The man told police the incident occurred between 9:00 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and that his vehicle remained locked. The report states it is unclear if the damage was made in an attempt to steal the fuse box or if it was an attempt to harass the man. Police reported the incident as criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.