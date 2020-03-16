Denton police arrested a 29-year-old man after a caller reported that the man had struck both his girlfriend and her daughter Sunday morning in the 9100 block of Teasley Lane.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Khristen Jones said Monday that when officers arrived, the front door was open, and yelling could be heard from inside the residence. She said witnesses inside confirmed to officers that the man had pulled his girlfriend's hair and put his arms around her throat before being pulled away.
The man was arrested and charged with assault family violence, Jones said.
Other reports
200 block of Robbie O Street — Denton police were dispatched after someone reported a suspicious vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
Jones said officers contacted the man inside the vehicle and discovered narcotics in his lap, open alcohol containers, marijuana and a handgun in plain sight.
The 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance (less than a gram) in a drug-free zone, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
400 block of Fox Street Court — Denton police were dispatched in reference to a terrorist threat report Sunday afternoon. Jones said a caller reported that a man had made an implied threat and that the caller thought he might have a weapon. However, no weapons were seen, and no threats were confirmed.
Jones said that dispatchers confirmed that the 19-year-old suspect in the incident had outstanding warrants out of Denton County on weapons charges. She said an officer familiar with him knew where he lived and that the suspect was arrested in the 2700 block of Emerson Lane.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 249 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.