A 54-year-old man was arrested on an assault charge Thursday afternoon after allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his partner, and later advancing on Denton police while holding a knife in the 1800 block of Mohican Street, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home around 2 p.m. Thursday where a 51-year-old woman said her partner grabbed, shook her and threatened to kill her.
The report shows officers accompanied her back into the home so she could gather some of her belongings before going somewhere else for the night.
Police attempted to speak with the man, who had locked himself inside a bathroom. Officers saw he had a knife once he opened the door, according to the report, and he allegedly advanced on an officer.
The report shows he eventually put the knife into his pocket but kept dipping his hand into the pocket as though he would pull it out again. Officers were able to take hold of his hands to keep him from grabbing it again and handcuffed him.
He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member and aggravated assault against a public servant.
Man suspected in at least two vehicle burglaries
Police arrested a 24-year-old man in the 2200 block of Crestmeadow Street who had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a vehicle after a caller reported the man was looking into vehicles early Thursday, according to a police report.
A caller in the 2300 block of Lookout Lane, one street east of Crestmeadow, told police around 5:30 a.m. that a man was walking around and looking into vehicles.
When police located the man on Crestmeadow, he told them he was going to a friend’s house. According to the report, he was unable to provide an address.
Denton police ran the man’s name with dispatch and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a vehicle with two previous convictions. He was arrested on that warrant.
A caller at 7:45 a.m. Thursday reported a pink laptop was stolen from his vehicle in the 2300 block of Overlook Lane, two streets east of Crestmeadow.
Security camera footage shows two suspects opening the caller’s unlocked vehicle and taking the laptop, according to the report. When they opened the passenger door of the vehicle, it hit the driver’s door of a truck parked next to it, causing damage.
The report shows police suspect the 24-year-old man is one of the suspects involved. Another burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Westview Trail, which is one street west of Crestmeadow.
Other reports
1600 block of Brinker Road — Police arrested a man who allegedly hit his girlfriend with a bench at a nearby Walmart on Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
A woman initially called police around 11:30 a.m. to report that her boyfriend put his hands on her and then left the store. Thirty minutes later, a Walmart staffer called 911 and said a man and woman were yelling at each other and causing a disturbance.
According to the report, the woman was too scared to go home with her boyfriend. He allegedly threatened her because she didn’t want to go with him and hit her on the back of her shoulder and hit her with a bench.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said it isn’t clear how he hit her with a bench, but it’s possible he pushed it into her knee. Officers observed a red mark on her knee as well as a mark on her back. Store staffers corroborated this and showed surveillance footage of the incident.
Police later located him and arrested him. He was charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 244 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday to Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 15 people into Denton County Jail.