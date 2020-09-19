A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly tried to steal video games and ran from police when confronted, according to a police report.
A store employee called police to report the man stole a video game by hiding it in his shorts, went to his vehicle and returned inside the store, located in the 1800 block of South Loop 288. The employee believed he hid another video game after reentering and led police to him when they arrived. The report states that when officers tried to talk to him he removed his sandals and ran through the store before exiting it. While running, he allegedly removed two video games from his waistband and threw them on the ground.
The man continued running through the parking lot before he eventually stopped to face the officers and was arrested, the report states. Police searched his vehicle and located a video game still in its wrapper. In total, the man attempted to steal three games worth $179.97. He was arrested on a charge of property theft and a charge of evading arrest.
Other reports
700 block of Oakland Street — Two women and a man were arrested Friday afternoon after they allegedly engaged in sexual acts at a park, according to a police report.
A man called police to inform them he saw the three engaging in sexual conduct and was concerned because families with children were nearby, the report states. Police arrived and spoke with the three. The man said he didn’t know how to stop the two women from engaging in the acts, while one woman said she believed the acts were consensual and the other woman said she was being blamed and that it was the other two who engaged in the behavior, the report states. All three were arrested on one charge each of lewd conduct.
100 block of Precision Drive — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after allegedly knocking on an apartment’s doors for multiple hours, according to a police report.
A resident called police to report the woman had been banging on both the front and back doors of the apartment for three hours and that they believed she was trying to break in. Officers arrived, observed the woman sitting by the front door and spoke with her.
The report states the woman told police she came to stay with a friend but the friend was not there and roommates were not opening the door. Police observed a strong smell of alcohol coming from her, in addition to a laceration on her elbow, which she said she suffered when she tried to climb the apartment’s balcony and fell, the report states.
The woman told police she had about three alcoholic drinks and police believed she was intoxicated after conducting sobriety tests, the report states. She was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
1200 block of Dallas Drive — A 28-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend by his shirt collar, breaking his necklace and scratching him, according to a police report.
The woman called police after she and her boyfriend got into an argument. She told police she feared for her safety and that her boyfriend had called someone to their residence to assault her, the report states. Police arrived and spoke with the woman, who said they had been arguing because they ended their relationship and her boyfriend was removing her belongings from their shared apartment.
The woman told police she began playing music on her phone, which upset her boyfriend, causing him to throw it. When he went to pick it up, she then grabbed him by his shirt collar, she said, breaking his necklace and scratching him. Police also spoke with her boyfriend, who said he was putting her items in a trash bag because they ended their relationship and she hadn’t moved out yet. The woman was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 42 people into the Denton County Jail.