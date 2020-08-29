A 28-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly stood in the middle of South Carroll Boulevard, did not move when approached by a police squad car and responded “computer aided drafting” when police asked for his name, according to a police report.
Police reported the man admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the morning and taking over-the-counter pain pills. He did not immediately know where he was or what city he was in and told officers he was thirsty before talking about an invisible water fountain while pointing at a fire hydrant. The man was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication, the report states.
Other reports
600 block of West Eagle Drive — A 51-year-old man was arrested Friday night after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend’s hair and threatening to cut it off with a knife, according to a police report.
A woman saw the man’s girlfriend running from him and called police after offering to give her a ride. Police spoke with the victim and she said that, following a verbal argument, the man assaulted her by grabbing her hair, threatening to cut it off with a knife, placing his finger in her mouth and pulling and striking her legs and hands with a lamp. Officers reported observing a bruise above the woman’s thigh. The man was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
6600 block of Grissom Road — A man called police Friday afternoon as a tow truck was removing his vehicle from his driveway, according to a police report.
The man told police his vehicle is payed off and there were no violations it could be towed for because it was parked in his driveway. The tow truck left with his vehicle and it was reported as stolen, but the man later called police to tell them he made contact with the party responsible, who informed him it was taken by accident and would be returned to him by Aug 31. The police report remains open.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.