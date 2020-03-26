Denton police arrested a 65-year-old man on allegations of assault after he allegedly punched his sister Wednesday night in the 300 block of North Loop 288, according to a police report.
The initial call just before 8 p.m. Wednesday was about an intoxicated man who called a crisis hotline saying he was considering hurting himself. When officers arrived, they offered to take him to a local facility for help, but he refused.
The report shows police contacted family members, and a niece arrived and agreed to stay with him.
A second call around 9:30 p.m. advised that the same man assaulted a family member. Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said several family members were at the apartment at this time.
The man’s sister told police he punched her in the back. Officers didn’t observe a visible injury, but the woman said she felt pain.
Witness statements corroborated her story, according to the report. Her son said he had to stand between his mother and uncle to keep him from getting closer.
The 65-year-old was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury, family violence.
Other reports
7900 block of Winding Stream Lane — Three people agreed to separate after police responded to an assault Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Dispatch received a call where they could hear a woman crying before the call ended around 2 p.m. When police arrived, a 42-year-old woman told police she called because her brother-in-law slapped her and hurt her jaw during a verbal argument about paperwork.
The report shows officers observed redness to her cheek, but also noted she kept pressing on her face so they couldn’t determine if it was from being slapped.
Her brother-in-law, 52, said he didn’t strike her and that she slipped and fell while approaching him. Her husband said he didn’t see his brother strike her.
According to the report, the way she explained how the man slapped her didn’t make sense to officers. A report was taken, and no one was arrested.
8200 block of Montecito Drive — The driver of a Toyota Camry involved in an accident wasn’t at the scene early Wednesday when officers responded to the crash, according to a police report.
The report shows a four-door Chevy vehicle facing east was struck by a Toyota Camry. No one was inside the Chevy when it was struck. Officers were able to get the phone number for the owner of the Toyota, but no one answered.
The Toyota was towed, according to the report, but the owners of the Chevy said they didn’t want their vehicle towed since this happened outside their home. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing. Jones said police didn’t have an estimate on the damage Thursday afternoon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 269 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 13 people into Denton County Jail.