A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly got in an argument with his roommate and hit him over the head with a wine bottle, according to a police report.
Police responded to an emergency room in the 3500 block of S. Interstate 35E at about 11:26 p.m., where they observed a man with a head injury and spoke to his sister, who told them she and her brother live with the man and that the two recently started having issues with each other, the report states. Saturday night, she said, the two began arguing and the argument spilled out of their apartment. She heard her brother say “put down the bottle,” and after heading outside, she saw blood coming from his head.
Police also spoke to the man with the injury, who told them the two were arguing and that his roommate took two large, glass wine bottles from a nearby dumpster and had one in each hand, the report states. His roommate tried to swing one bottle at him, he said, and as he tried to grab it from him, the roommate allegedly hit him over the head with the second bottle.
Police arrived to the residence in the 3500 block of E. McKinney St. and found the roommate there along with the victim’s sister, the report states. The man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: family violence and additionally had two warrants, one of which was for alcohol public intoxication and one of which was for non-alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
2200 block of High Meadow Drive — A man called police Saturday morning to report his son’s house, currently empty and for sale, appeared to have been broken into and that someone had been living inside it, according to a police report.
A real estate agent informed the man that they went to the house and found the back door pried open, with a pillow inside and trash on the bathroom floor. Officers arrived and observed significant damage to the back door frame. The total cost of the damages to the door and required cleaning was estimated at $800, the report states.
1800 block of S. Loop 288 — A Target employee called police Saturday afternoon to report his bicycle was stolen while he was working, according to a police report.
The employee told police he had recently paid $1,300 for the bicycle and that he believed it was stolen between 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Police were shown surveillance footage of someone leaving with the bike, which had been locked up at the front of the store, the report states.
1400 block of Centre Place Drive — A man called police Saturday morning to report a vehicle he rented was stolen from the hotel he was staying at, according to a police report.
The man told police the vehicle, a Jeep Compass, was stolen between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The man called police at about 10:13 a.m. and the vehicle’s license plate matched a vehicle from a separate call earlier in the morning, at about 6:18 a.m., in which a woman called police to report a man was running across the highway away from a vehicle. Its whereabouts are currently unknown, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 406 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.