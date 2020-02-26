A 26-year-old man walking up from a drainage ditch Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Hickory Street gave officers a fake name twice, according to a police report.
Police were patrolling in the area when they saw a man walk a rental bicycle up from a drainage ditch. According to the report, the officers found it “unusual” that a rental bike was in a ditch and went to speak with the man.
The man appeared to be nervous, wouldn’t make eye contact with officers and was breathing heavily while they spoke, the report notes. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers suspected criminal activity and asked the man for his name and birth date, but he gave officers a false name twice. Both times, dispatchers couldn’t identify him based on the name given.
Beckwith said officers also asked if he had anything illegal on his person or with him, and he said no but admitted he had prescription pills belonging to someone else after he consented to a search.
The pills were prednisone, a corticosteroid used to treat inflammation, according to the report. As police continued their search, they noticed a black satchel over his shoulder. Inside the satchel was a small bag containing what they believed was crystal methamphetamine and a pipe with burnt residue, according to the report.
The report shows officers arrested the man because they believed he wouldn’t contact the court if they cited him for drug paraphernalia because the second name he gave them also didn’t help dispatchers identify him.
Officers confirmed the man’s real name while at the city jail. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to identify in giving officers a false name. Beckwith said other drug charges may be added once police finish testing the substance.
Other reports
500 block of Alegre Vista Drive — Police arrested a 46-year-old man who returned to a residence Monday night that he was previously criminally trespassed from, according to a police report.
When police located the man, he said he went to the residence because there were people following him. Beckwith said the caller was the suspect’s mother.
Police told him he wasn’t supposed to be there because of his criminal trespass notice and arrested him. He was charged with criminal trespassing.
1500 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported that a man hit her car with a tree branch and made dents on it Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The woman told officers she honked at children and drove around them slowly when she saw a few walking in the middle of a busy road. She said she felt something hit her vehicle and saw through her rearview mirror a man holding a tree branch who continued to hit her car as she drove away.
Officers saw marks on the vehicle, but they wrote in their report that they weren’t consistent with dents from a blunt object. Beckwith said the woman didn’t want to press charges but did want officers to speak with the man if they’re able to locate him.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 427 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,160 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.