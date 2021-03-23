A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly defecated behind a business and violated a previous criminal trespass warning, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of West McKinney Street around 1:02 p.m. in response to a criminal trespass call.
The caller stated that the man trespassing had been there before. He received a trespass warning on Feb. 11 and was arrested on March 19 for violating the trespass.
Officers arrived and explained to the man that he would be issued another criminal trespass notice and would not be allowed to come back.
The man said he was on the grounds because he had gotten out of jail the day before and spent the night in the parking lot of the property.
After police notified the man that his access to the property was forbidden, he was arrested.
Other reports
1800 block of Teasley Lane — Police responded to a criminal mischief call around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, according to a report.
The caller said that between 7:15 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. Monday, an unknown person had thrown a rock through a window in her apartment. The rock broke the window and hit her child in the head.
The child was in pain and sustained abrasions from where the rock had hit him. The caller photographed her son’s injuries, and an investigation is ongoing.
2000 block of West University Drive — A woman called police in reference to an assault around 9:55 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
The woman and her boyfriend were experiencing homelessness and got into a verbal argument regarding their tent. The woman sprayed the man with pepper spray and caused him to become upset.
The man then grabbed the pepper spray and sprayed it back at the woman.
Police arrived and gave the woman paramedic treatment. They were unable to locate the man after the incident.
A report was taken, and investigation will continue.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.