During interviews following a widespread disturbance early Sunday morning, officers were told one man had directed racial slurs at others in the 100 block of North Locust Street.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a second officer arrived on the scene where he found the first officer talking to three people involved in the altercation. They told police a 33-year-old yelling the slurs was the cause of the arguments.
When officers attempted to talk with the man, they noted he smelled like alcohol and his eyes were red and watery. Police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the man was uncooperative with officers.
She said the 33-year-old made clear he wouldn’t answer any questions, so officers would just have to arrest him.
“He then stated that if [officers] didn’t arrest him, he was going to slap [them],” Beckwith said Monday morning.
Due to his agitation and threats, officers detained the man and handcuffed him while they tried to get enough information to secure him a sober ride home. The man then allegedly kicked an officer in the leg.
At that point, officers arrested the man on a charge of assault on a public servant.
Other reports
3600 block of Andalusian Drive — Michael Lynch, the 36-year-old man with cognitive disabilities reported missing Sunday afternoon, was found safe in Decatur on Sunday evening.
Beckwith said Lynch has a history of asking strangers for rides to a family member’s house in Decatur.
She said Decatur police went to the family member’s address and confirmed Lynch was safe there.
Beckwith said officers are still investigating the incident.
500 block of Boardwalk Lane — Witnesses reported a drive-by shooting to police at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Beckwith said a caller claimed two vehicles exchanged gunfire, but investigators aren’t certain multiple vehicles were involved. Regardless, officers were able to find an unspecified number of shell casings in the area.
She said police canvassed the area but weren’t able to find any people injured because of the shooting. Additionally, responding officers were stretched thin as the department concurrently searched for Michael Lynch.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 330 calls and made 10 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,973 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.