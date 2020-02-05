Witnesses told police Tuesday afternoon a man was swinging a machete and yelling obscenities at passersby in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the area with a large machete in a sheathe on his back. Witnesses reported the man appeared to be fighting off people that weren't there.
Khristen Jones, a police spokeswoman, said it did not appear drugs were involved in the man's actions.
Officers arrested him on two charges on disorderly conduct: one for display of a deadly weapon and one for abuse of language in public.
Other reports
1100 block of West University Drive — Officers received a theft report Monday afternoon that eventually led to a drug arrest just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The caller told officers she let an acquaintance use her bathroom, but the woman stole a small travel bag as she left the area. It was not clear from police reports what the bag's contents were.
Tuesday, the same caller told officers she knew were the suspect was: Clayton House. When officers arrived, they detained the 23-year-old woman on the basis of an outstanding warrant.
She told police she had two syringes in her purse and might have pills, as well. During a search, officers found roughly 50 pills of Lorazepam, a sedative used to treat seizures. Jones said the pills weighed approximately 3.3 grams.
Additionally, officers found 0.6 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine in a clear plastic wrapper.
Officers also found a bag that somewhat matched the caller's description of the stolen travel bag.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 347 calls and made seven arrests.
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff's Office handled 1,022 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.