Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.