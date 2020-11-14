A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly trespassed at a motel and told police they would have to kill him to take him to jail, according to a police report.
Police arrived at a motel in the 1100 block of West University Drive at about 7:33 p.m. after they were notified a man was at the location after being previously trespassed from the property. A caller said the man was holding a bat and threatening to break into a storage shed, the report states, and while police were en route to the call they were informed an alarm was going off at the shed.
Police found the man and told him he had been trespassed from the property, the report states, after which he allegedly became irate and said he was not going to jail. He allegedly took out a pocketknife and said multiple times they would have to kill him to take him to jail, the report states. He eventually put the knife down and was detained and arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Other reports
2900 block of East McKinney Street — A woman called police at about 3:24 p.m. Friday after over $9,000 worth of appliances, furniture and equipment was stolen from a house she owns, according to a police report.
The woman told police the burglary occurred between Oct. 25 and Friday. She believes someone broke into the residence by smashing a window, the report states.
Items stolen include a fridge, dishwasher and seven office chairs. In total, the stolen items were valued at about $9,150. An investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Avenue A — A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday night after trying to fight another man outside a bar, according to a police report.
Police were patrolling the block at about 11:41 p.m. when they saw the man coming out of a bar and yelling at another man. Two women were holding the man back, the report states, but as officers started to walk toward him, he was able to run toward the other man, trying to punch him twice and missing. Another person grabbed him and put him on the ground, the report states.
As police were detaining the man, they smelled the odor of alcohol coming from his breath and noticed his speech was slurred, the report states. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
1700 block of North Ruddell Street — A woman called police at about 5:07 p.m. Friday to report someone had shattered the window of her vehicle, according to a police report.
The woman told police that between 2:30 and 5 p.m., an unknown person shattered the window. She said it appeared to have been broken with a rock, but that she didn’t know who would have done it. Police reported the incident as criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 442 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.