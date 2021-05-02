A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after a Golden Triangle Mall employee called police to report he was inside the mall talking to plants, growling at children and yelling at people, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the mall at about 6:35 p.m. and found the man walking through a parking lot, the report states. When officers spoke to him, he allegedly told them he wanted to go home, and they observed that his speech was slurred and his eyes were glossy. They also smelled alcohol on his breath and performed a sobriety test, observing sufficient clues to indicate intoxication.
Officers searched the man and found a small plastic bag containing what appeared to be marijuana, the report states. He was criminally trespassed from the mall and arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other reports
400 block of East McKinney Street — A woman called police Saturday night to report she returned to her apartment with her boyfriend to find a man standing in front of it and threatening to kill them, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the residence at about 11:08 p.m. and spoke to the woman. She said she returned to her apartment to find an unknown man standing in front of it and accusing her and her boyfriend of stealing from him. He then told the pair he was going to kill them, she said, and left when her boyfriend told him he was calling police.
Officers searched the area and could not find the man. An investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Teasley Lane — A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after a woman reported he backed her into a corner and pushed her face into a wall, according to a police report.
At about 3:45 a.m., police arrived at a residence in the block and spoke to the man, who said he had gotten into an argument with his child’s mother and allegedly admitted to breaking a broom and punching a hole into the wall, though he told officers he was not physical with her during the argument.
Officers also spoke to the woman, who said the man chest bumped her after backing her into a corner, causing her phone to hit her lip. She also told them he pushed her face into the wall, and officers observed swelling on her lip and several lacerations on her face.
The man again told police he did not touch her during the argument, the report states. He was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 401 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.