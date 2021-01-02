A 33-year-old man was arrested at an office building Friday afternoon after an employee told police they believed he had entered before the building closed Thursday and stayed overnight, according to a police report.
The property manager called police at about 11:18 a.m. to report an employee told them a man was refusing to leave the building, located in the 4400 block of Interstate 35, and that he had also been there Thursday drinking beer. All entrances to the building were locked, leading the property manager to believe the man entered Thursday night before the building closed and spent the night inside, the report states.
Police arrived and found the man sitting on a step of a flight of stairs. They asked him why he was in the building, to which he responded “I came back for my beer,” the report states. He was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Other reports
1800 block of Brinker Road — A security guard called police Friday morning to report three unidentified males spray-painted walls, a construction vehicle and a storage box at an apartment complex, according to a police report.
The guard called police at about 6:34 a.m., telling them he announced himself to the three suspects, who ran in different directions out of the complex. He showed officers what was spray-painted, including unidentifiable symbols on two walls, a construction vehicle and a storage box, the report states. The cost of cleaning up the markings was valued between $750 and $2,500, and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly swung his fists at multiple people at a bar, according to a police report.
Police were patrolling the area at about 12:25 a.m. when bar staff alerted them to a disturbance. Officers observed multiple people surrounding a man, who was pushing them. Officers grabbed his arm to get control of him, the report states, and were able to put his arms behinds his back and handcuff him.
Officers could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath and observed the man had glassy eyes and was mumbling. Witnesses told police he had swung his fists at multiple people, attempting to hit them and he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication. He was also charged with speeding 60 mph in a 45 mph zone from a previously-issued warrant.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 308 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.