A 55-year-old man was cited for assault by contact after he allegedly spit on another resident at his apartment during an argument over the smell of marijuana, according to a police report.
The other man involved in the argument called police at about 3:46 p.m. Friday to report the man had spit on him. Police arrived at the apartments in the 1400 block of Teasley Lane and spoke to the man who allegedly spit, who said he was bothered that the smell of marijuana had been continuously creeping into his apartment and that he had spoken to both the resident and management about the issue.
The man said that on Friday he was unable to reach management and confronted the resident himself, though he denied spitting on him and said that a soda can was thrown at him during the argument, the report states. Police spoke to the resident, who said the man cursed at him when he confronted him and spat in his face, which was why he threw the can.
Police spoke to a witness who confirmed the resident’s account, and the man who allegedly spat was issued a citation for assault by contact in lieu of an arrest.
Other Reports
Intersection of East Sycamore Street & South Bell Avenue — A 55-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after a DCTA engineer noticed him passed out near railroad tracks, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 1:12 p.m. and observed the man passed out close to the tracks, the report states. Officers recognized the man, who had been previously arrested for public intoxication, and he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication after they determined he was a danger to himself, the report states.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A man was assaulted by his acquaintance for the second consecutive day Friday morning, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 8:43 a.m. after a caller reported two men were fighting. They made contact with one, who they observed was visibly upset. The man said he was assaulted Thursday night and then again that morning by the same person, an acquaintance of his, the report states. In the first incident the night prior, he told officers, he was jumped in the woods and punched multiple times. Friday morning, he told officers the man approached him, shouted at him and hit him multiple times.
The man also told police he was kicked in the head while on the ground. Officers contacted a security guard at the location, who was able to show them video surveillance footage appearing to confirm the victim’s account. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 361 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.