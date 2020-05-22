A 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly recruited two friends to help him steal a trailer in the 300 block of West Prairie Street, according to a police report.
A homeowner reported seeing three men at his unfinished home via a security camera taking his utility trailer valued at about $1,000. Denton police located the men in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive with the trailer and detained them.
The report says officers learned one man recruited the other two to help him move a trailer, but he didn’t inform them that it would be stolen. He was arrested and charged with theft of property, greater than $750 and less than $2,500.
He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers located a substance that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Other reports
8200 block of Crooked Stick Lane — A man reported Thursday morning that his belongings were stolen from his trailer and were valued at $5,304, according to a police report.
The report says his trailer was broken into between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:27 a.m. Thursday. A pair of sunglasses and a briefcase were among the items taken.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A man who witnesses said “beat up” a woman was no longer at the scene when officers arrived late Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call where several witnesses said they saw a man pulling a woman down the stairs. Police spoke with the woman involved and took a report. The man involved wasn’t there when police arrived.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.