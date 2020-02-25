A 24-year-old Denton man allegedly led police on a chase early Monday from the 1400 block of East University Drive to his home in the 2700 block of Foxcroft Circle, where he was arrested, according to a police report.
Officers were working traffic on East University Drive around 1:51 a.m. when they saw a blue Chevy Cobalt with only one fully functioning headlight traveling 58 mph in a 45-mph zone.
Police followed the vehicle with their red and blue lights flashing and observed the driver make a left heading north on Old North Road, the report shows. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said because the driver failed to yield after about 2,400 feet, officers activated their police sirens. The driver didn’t stop.
The report shows the driver then made a right onto Chebi Lane and stopped the vehicle in the 2700 block, facing the wrong direction. Beckwith said officers observed the driver get out of the vehicle, look at officers and then run through a gate into a backyard in the neighborhood.
Officers sent out a description of the suspect through dispatch and then ran the license plate number on the vehicle. The license plate helped officers identify the suspect as Ryan Thompson from a driver’s license picture. The driver’s license also showed an address nearby.
Police then went to the 2700 block of Foxcroft Circle, according to the report, and spoke with a resident who confirmed Thompson was there. Officers went to his room and found him dressed only in his underwear. Beckwith said that despite his lack of clothing, officers were able to identify him from the earlier descriptions.
Thompson was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Because he was undressed, officers offered to get him some clothes from his room before taking him in, according to the report. He led officers to a suitcase for them to get him clothes, and underneath some shirts, they found a .38-caliber revolver.
Police collected the firearm and determined the man was a felon actively on felony probation. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
While officers spoke with Thompson, they reported detecting an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. The report says he agreed to speak to officers after he was read his statutory warning.
Officers tried to conduct standard field sobriety tests, but Beckwith said Thompson refused to continue cooperating. Police reported they believed he was intoxicated and charged him additionally with driving while intoxicated.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle are both felonies.
Other reports
North Interstate 35E — Police responded to a call in reference to a hit-and-run where the caller said the culprit hit the back left of his car Monday, according to a police report.
The report shows the man had a clear path to move from the right lane to the middle lane, but that another vehicle approached at a high speed in the middle lane. The man told police that driver braked at the last second and moved to the left lane but still hit the back left corner of his car.
The culprit kept on driving. A report was taken.
3300 block of Teasbend Court — Police are investigating conflicting reports from an assault family violence call Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
A woman told police she believed her daughter was high and tried to prevent her from driving. She said her husband pushed the daughter to prevent her from hitting the mother but did not hit the daughter.
The 20-year-old daughter told police her stepfather slapped her and grasped her neck for about 5 seconds. The report shows officers didn’t observe visible injuries to the 20-year-old’s face and neck.
Police separated the two parties. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 431 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,274 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.