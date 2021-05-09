A 52-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly jumped a towing business’s fence and got inside his impounded vehicle in order to charge his phone, according to a police report.
An employee of the towing business in the 5000 block of Mills Road called police at about 12:55 p.m. to report a man had jumped the fence, clearly marked with large signs stating not to enter, and was sitting in the driver’s seat of an impounded vehicle. Officers arrived and observed several employees standing around the man.
Police spoke to the man, who told them the vehicle he entered was his own, the report states. He told officers he had called the business but that nobody answered, so he entered the tow yard to access his vehicle in order to charge his phone.
The man was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, and when officers searched him, they found a transparent bag containing less than a gram of methamphetamine, the report states. He was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance less than one gram.
Other reports
200 block of West Hickory Street — A 57-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend in the mouth and pushed her against a car, according to a police report.
When police arrived at the scene of the incident, the man’s ex-girlfriend approached them and told them he assaulted her after a verbal altercation, the report states. She told officers he punched her in the mouth, causing her lip to bleed, and pushed her against a car before she was able to leave and call for help.
A witness confirmed the woman’s account of the assault. Officers found the man nearby with his left ear cut and bleeding, the report states, and he allegedly denied the assault, telling officers “nothing” happened. He was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A man called police Saturday evening to report an acquaintance accused him of stealing the keys to his vehicle and threatened him with a screwdriver, according to a police report.
The man told police that the other man approached him at the scene, accusing him of stealing the keys to his vehicle. He was holding a screwdriver, the victim told police, and the victim de-escalated the situation by suggesting he search elsewhere for the keys. The man then left the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 35 people into the Denton County Jail.