Denton police arrested a 50-year-old man Friday afternoon who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend at a home on Royal Oaks Circle, according to a police report.
When officers arrived around 3:42 p.m., the woman told them that her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and wouldn’t leave. The report shows he allegedly strangled her with both hands and verbally threatened to kill her.
Police observed discoloration on the woman’s neck. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the marks appeared to be the same width as fingers.
Officers didn’t notice any marks on the suspect and he didn’t complain of any pain, according to the report. Based on the evidence, he was arrested and charged with assault family violence, impeding breath or circulation.
Other reports
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — A 14-year-old boy allegedly shot another boy with a BB gun and struck a third boy Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report shows a few juveniles were fighting over a girl around 3:59 p.m. Police detained him for aggravated assault causes bodily injury and took him to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.
2800 block of West University Drive — Police arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly continued to mill around a RaceTrac after being criminally trespassed Friday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. after a caller said there was a man eating food off of the roller grill at the store. The report shows he refused to leave when asked by staff multiple times. He told police he didn’t know why he hadn’t left and that he was eating the food because he was hungry.
Staff wanted him criminally trespassed, according to the report, so police issued the notice. The man allegedly hesitated to leave and continued to mill around the property despite officers continuing to tell him to leave.
At one point, he turned around and started walking toward the store again, the report shows. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 238 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Friday to Saturday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 16 people into Denton County Jail.