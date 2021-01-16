A 55-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after multiple neighbors reported him banging on a canoe with a hammer and he allegedly called 911 without an emergency, calling the dispatcher an expletive, according to a police report.
Early Friday morning, police received multiple calls about the man in the 500 block of Fox Creek Court, who neighbors told them was banging on a canoe with a hammer. Officers located him, though he didn’t identify himself and went back inside his house.
Later, at about 1:12 a.m., police returned to the house after the man allegedly called 911 without an emergency and called the dispatcher an expletive. The call lasted about four minutes, during which he used abusive language and didn’t report an emergency, the report states. When officers arrived, they found him at the door of his neighbor’s house and he allegedly began yelling profanities at police.
The man was arrested on a charge of abusive call to 911 service. After he was placed under arrest, he refused to identify himself to police, and was additionally charged with failure to identify.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after allegedly fighting with another woman outside of a bar and screaming profanities at the responding officers, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the block when they observed a large group of people gathering around a confrontation between two women. While police were trying to break it up, one woman fell to the ground while pushing and grabbing people around her, the report states.
Officers tried to detain the woman and she became confrontational with them as well, requiring multiple officers to place handcuffs on her, the report states. Police observed she was unsteady on her feet and that her eyes were glossy, and she allegedly screamed profanities at them as she was taken to the patrol car.
Once in the back of the car, the report states, the woman demanded “details” and started to kick the caged window. She was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
3200 & 3500 blocks of Bob-O-Link Lane — Two vehicle burglaries were reported Friday morning, each of work trucks, according to a police report.
One caller told police his truck was stolen from overnight, with six checks and two irrigation test kits taken. Officers did not find any signs of forced entry, though he told them he believed it was locked, the report states.
The other caller told police their truck had also been stolen from overnight by an unknown suspect who shattered the driver side rear window, taking an Apple iPad and a briefcase, valued at $600 and $100, respectively. The report states an investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 412 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.