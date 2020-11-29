A man was allegedly caught on surveillance footage Friday night backing a pickup truck into a motel window, breaking it and driving off in a hit-and-run, according to a police report.
An employee of the motel in the 3100 block of Bandera Street called police at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday to report the incident, which happened at 11:45 the night before, and showed them video footage of a pickup truck backing into a parking spot. The truck’s right rear bumper went through a window of one of the motel’s rooms, and a man exited it, looked at the damage and drove off, the report states.
The damage to the window was valued at $600, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Other Reports
500 block of Blake Street — A 63-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after the manager of a self-storage business asked her to take her belongings and leave and she allegedly remained on the property, hitting the front glass and yelling, according to a police report.
An employee called police at about 9:54 p.m. to report the woman, a tenant of the business, was told to leave after an issue earlier in the day and that she would need to get her belongings out by the next morning. When police arrived, they observed her causing a disturbance and hitting the glass at the front of the building. She allegedly became irate and started yelling profanities at officers, the report states, before walking toward them, “throwing her hands” in the direction of their faces.
The manager of the business wanted the woman trespassed from the property, the report states. She was detained and arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
1100 block of West University Drive — A 53-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a motel room, grabbing her hair, neck and arm as she attempted to leave, according to a police report.
A motel employee called police at about 9:17 p.m. after the woman told them a man was beating her, the report states. The report states the two are in a dating relationship. Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who said they got in an argument and that he assaulted her when she tried to leave the room, initially pushing her over a chair and eventually grabbing her arm, the back of her neck and her hair.
Officers observed red marks on the woman’s arm and neck. In the room, they observed an overturned chair and several large alcohol containers, and spoke to the man. He told police nothing physical occurred and that the incident was limited to a verbal argument, the report states, but became upset and defensive when officers asked him about the red marks on the woman. The man eventually told police she punched him in the face and he pushed her, and officers observed he appeared to be intoxicated.
The woman also told officers the man punched himself in the face on purpose after telling her he would tell the police that she hit him if she called them. He was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 301 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into the Denton County Jail.