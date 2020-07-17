Denton police arrested an 18-year-old man for public intoxication late Thursday who admitted he ate marijuana when he saw police approaching, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Chapel Drive around 10:25 p.m. Thursday and saw a shirtless man in the middle of the street speaking with other officers. The report says his parents said he was in a verbal argument with them and was then running down the street, punching vehicle windows.
Officer conducted the horizontal nystagmus test to determine if he was intoxicated and the report says they could smell an odor of marijuana on him. According to the report, he admitted to officers that he ate about a gram of marijuana when he saw officers arrive.
Police determined he was intoxicated from unknown drugs and from swallowing the marijuana, and was a danger to himself and others because he was attempting to fight family, destroy property and drive, the report says. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Other reports
900 block of Bernard Street — A woman reported someone spray-painted the entire front of her apartment between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says an officer observed the entirety of her apartment spray-painted but doesn’t provide details about the spray paint design. Police informed apartment management about the graffiti and a report was taken. An investigation is ongoing.
500 block of North Loop 288 — Police discovered that a 19-year-old man they arrested following a hit-and-run vehicle crash Thursday was also a suspect in a family violence incident, according to a police report.
No information was available Friday afternoon about the hit-and-run. The report says the domestic violence incident involved strangulation and that the incident occurred Wednesday and continued on into Thursday morning.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A caller told police they had information on a missing juvenile Thursday, according to a police report.
They told officers they believed someone in the city of Denton was harboring the runaway. Beckwith said they’re investigating the report and have already taken steps to search certain locations for the juvenile.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.