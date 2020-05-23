Denton police arrested a 29-year-old man late Friday who allegedly choked a pregnant woman in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 11:25 p.m. Friday after a caller said they heard yelling.
Police spoke with the woman involved who said she and the suspect were in a verbal argument. According to the report, he became agitated and choked her when she got up to walk away. She told police this caused her pain and made it difficult for her to breathe.
The man was arrested and charged with assault of a pregnant person.
Other reports
800 block of North Bell Avenue — A man reported his black Chevy Cruze stolen early Friday from an apartment complex parking lot, according to a police report.
The caller said he parked his car around 12:12 a.m. and was sure he locked it, then noticed it was missing around 1 a.m. The report says there was no broken glass to indicate it was broken into, but there were tire marks as if it had been towed.
Officers weren’t able to verify that the car was legally towed so it was registered as stolen.
Woodrow Lane and Spencer Road — A 34-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after police responded to a vehicle crash Friday evening, according to a police report.
Officers noticed both vehicles, a BMW and a Nissan, had moderate damage. The report says both vehicles were traveling on Woodrow, one going south and the other north. The driver of the Nissan said she had a green light at the Woodrow and Spencer intersection, so she continued on and the other driver turned and crashed into her.
The other driver said he had a green light to turn onto Spencer Road. According to the report, he “seemed out of it” and said he was on medication that was “really affecting him.”
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after officers conducted standard field sobriety tests.
3000 block of Teasley Lane — A caller’s ex-husband possibly violated a protective order by being within 500 feet of her Friday morning, according to a police report.
The woman told officers that her ex-husband showed up at a location she was at. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.