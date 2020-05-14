A 19-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault Wednesday morning after he allegedly pushed his cousin while holding a knife because they split a pole, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Bell Avenue and Sherman Drive around 10 a.m. Wednesday after a caller told police they saw two men arguing. Officers located the victim and then found the suspect in the 800 block of Sherman Drive.
The victim told officers he and his cousin “split a pole” — when two people walk around an obstacle on opposite sides — and that it allegedly “set him off.” Splitting a pole is a superstition where doing so gives you bad luck.
The report says the suspect got in his cousin’s face and was pushing him while holding a knife. According to the report, the suspect has allegedly been threatening to kill his cousin over the last few days, but he didn’t specify why and only said that they didn’t get along.
Officers located the suspect who admitted they argued about splitting a pole and admitted he had a knife in his hand. His cousin told officers he flipped the knife open during the argument, but the suspect said he had it closed.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
1000 block of Minor Circle — A 48-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants allegedly evading police around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday but was eventually arrested, according to a police report.
When he noticed an officer approaching, he allegedly started “walking with a purpose” away from the officer but then turned and ran toward them yelling, “What do you want?”
Officers continuously told the man to stop, but he ignored commands, according to the report. He allegedly jumped over several fences of homes in the block but was eventually detained in the makeshift shed of a residence. He was taken to Denton City Jail without further incident.
2000 block of Teasley Lane — A 32-year-old man who allegedly has a history of abusing his girlfriend was arrested around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report says the suspect and his girlfriend were arguing and he accused her of cheating on him. The argument turned physical and he allegedly pushed her, kicked a door he previously broke and pushed her into a television causing her pain.
Officers noticed several injuries on the woman. According to the report, her uncle who lived in the home corroborated her story. The suspect was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
800 block of Welch Street — A woman said she realized she was scammed after she sent $1,600 in gift cards to a person she believed was with a computer fixing company, according to a police report.
She told officers she was getting her computer repaired and received a call from someone who claimed to be with the company. According to the report, the scammer said he deposited $2,000 into her bank account and requested $1,600 in gift cards. She completed the request and then realized the caller wasn’t with the company.
A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 324 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 15 people into the Denton County Jail.