Denton police responded to a call regarding an unconscious person Monday morning in the 700 block of Frame Street and discovered it was the same man who earlier had been accused of entering a home uninvited and hitting a resident, according to a police report.
Officers initially responded to a burglary of a habitation call at a home in the block around 8:42 a.m. The report says the caller’s neighbor had allegedly walked into the home from the back door, grabbed a paint sprayer and struck the caller with it. Police observed redness above the caller's right eyebrow.
According to the report, the neighbor told police that the caller and another resident had broken a chair outside his home and started an altercation with him.
He said this led to a physical fight and that he was struck above his eye by a brick. Officers observed an abrasion above his eye, Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.
The report says a short time after speaking with the men, officers were called back to the block about an unconscious person. Beckwith said it was the man who allegedly had entered his neighbor’s home.
It’s unclear yet if something else happened between the time officers left and the time they responded to the unconscious person call, Beckwith said.
Other reports
2600 block of Mayhill Road — A woman told officers that her brother and another man were arguing Monday evening about a criminal mischief reported earlier in the day, according to a police report.
The report says the brother reported to police that someone spray-painted his home. He believed he knew who did so and confronted the other man, which led to a verbal argument, Beckwith said.
The victim of the criminal mischief allegedly punched the other man in the eye. When police spoke with the assault victim, they noticed his eye was swollen, according to the report. He didn’t want to press charges for the assault, and the other man was issued a criminal trespass notice.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A 38-year-old man was arrested on allegations of driving while intoxicated after a caller said it looked like two men were about to fight Monday night, according to a police report.
Officers located a vehicle matching the description given that was driving without its headlights on. The report says the driver, who appeared intoxicated, told officers during a traffic stop that he didn’t know the headlights were off and admitted that he drank two 40-ounce cans of Budweiser.
The report says he also admitted that he and his cousin, the other occupant, were going to fight earlier. Officers determined the driver was intoxicated through standard field sobriety tests, and he was arrested.
2400 block of Tom Cole Road — Denton police were called by University of North Texas police about an abandoned vehicle that looked like it had been involved in a crash early Monday, according to a police report.
Any occupants fled before officers arrived. The report shows the Mercedes struck a parked vehicle and its airbags deployed. Beckwith said officers located several open and unopened alcoholic beverages and that there was an odor of alcohol inside the vehicle. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 252 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Monday to Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 10 people into Denton County Jail.