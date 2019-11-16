Lewisville police located and arrested a 23-year-old man Friday night who was driving a vehicle reported stolen earlier that night, Denton police said.
A woman told police around 10 p.m. that her vehicle was stolen while she ran into the 7-Eleven at the corner of East McKinney Street and North Woodrow Lane. She had left the vehicle running while she went into the gas station.
Police said the woman called back about an hour later and said she saw what she believed was her vehicle — a black Dodge Dart. The license plate matched the stolen vehicle.
Denton police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and got on the highway. Denton police spokeswoman Alison Vetere said police got into a high-speed chase, but terminated the pursuit because they were concerned for others’ safety due to the driver reaching speeds over 100 mph.
Vetere said police put out a regional call for the vehicle. Lewisville police located the vehicle parked a few minutes later, stopped the driver from fleeing and arrested him for evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of property greater than $30,000, less than $150,000.
The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Police arrest intoxicated driver downtown early SaturdayThe outside of The Suites on Hickory Street sustained damage to a pillar and windows around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after an intoxicated driver struck a vehicle at that intersection, police said.
An officer was patrolling when he heard a vehicle, a Hyundai SUV, crash behind him at South Welch Street and Eagle Drive. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver didn’t stop.
Police said the vehicle was swerving on the road and making wide turns. The driver continued until it struck an unoccupied vehicle near the intersection of Hickory and Elm streets.
Both vehicles received damage as well as a nearby planter. Vetere said it’s not clear whether the vehicle hit the building or if the damage was caused by debris because there was “so much.”
The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was cleared by paramedics and was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A 53-year-old woman was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Friday morning.
A caller told police an employee who had just been fired was at the location with a handgun. They told police she fired the gun and fled the scene after.
Police located the vehicle described and stopped her on South Bell Avenue by Armadillo Ale Works. She was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police also located the handgun inside the vehicle. Vetere said the handgun was jammed, so no shot was actually fired, but police believe she did attempt to fire a shot.
100 block of Woodrow Lane — A caller told police a woman was walking around near the intersection of East McKinney Street and South Woodrow Lane carrying a large piece of wood and acting erratically.
Officers were dispatched on a suspicious person call and located the 54-year-old woman in the 100 block of North Woodrow Lane. Police confirmed she had an outstanding warrant for drug paraphernalia from another agency and she was arrested.
Roundup
From 12 a.m. Thursday to 12 a.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 calls for service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.