A driver who struck a child Wednesday night in Krum is wanted by police, Krum Police Chief Terry Hargis said Thursday.
The child was flown to a Fort Worth hospital from the 1500 block of East McCart Street, where at about 7:30 p.m. the hit-and-run was reported.
Hargis said a driver struck a child with special needs whose parents called the police shortly before the crash to report the child was missing. Not long after Krum police arrived to the family’s residence around 7:20 p.m., they got the vehicle-pedestrian crash call.
Witnesses told police a dark red or maroon truck or SUV struck the child and kept on driving. Hargis said Thursday police in Krum are following any leads they can find in pursuit of the driver.
The child’s status was not known as of late Thursday.
Other reports
1000 block of East Windsor — The trail left behind by a damaged rim scraping the asphalt led Denton police to a 17-year-old drunken driver, according to a police report.
Late Tuesday night, police responded to a hit-and-run call near Windsor and Sherman drives. Witnesses said a truck crashed into a yard and drove away. Officers followed the damage to the road left behind, the report shows.
In the 1400 block of East Windsor, officers found a damaged vehicle. They continued along the path until the 300 block of Casie Court, where they found the truck with a missing right front tire, the report shows. The truck had other damage as well.
Officers knocked on the door of the residence. A parent opened the door and said the 17-year-old male had just returned home.
Police said the teen was drunk and arrested him on charges of driving while intoxicated and striking a structure, fixture or highway landscaping, police said. He was booked into the Denton City Jail early Wednesday morning, police said.
200 block of Jagoe Street — Police said a woman broke into her boyfriend’s residence, punched the man, destroyed his TV and crashed her vehicle into another woman’s vehicle at the residence Wednesday night, according to a police report.
Investigators were in search of the woman Thursday morning.
200 block of South Bonnie Brae — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on multiple traffic warrants Wednesday morning after an employee at the UC Denton apartments called the police on her because she was sleeping in the apartment’s clubhouse area, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- Denton police handled 376 calls and made nine arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 25 medical calls and one vehicle crash.