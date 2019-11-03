Scrapes, bumps and dried blood were visible when a 20-year-old Krum man walked into the Denton Police Department lobby Saturday evening.
He told officers he had been assaulted by a male acquaintance less than two hours earlier in the 1900 block of Lariat Road.
According to police reports, the attack followed an argument that seemed to be about a female they both knew.
“The caller reported that a known acquaintance threw him to the ground, punched him, and strangled him,” Allison Vetere, police spokeswoman, said via email Sunday.
She said some sort of cord was used in the strangulation.
He was looked over by medics, Vetere said, but was not transported to a hospital.
As of late Sunday afternoon, the investigation was ongoing, and no arrests had been made.
Other reports
1900 block of Camden Court — A 58-year-old Denton woman called police after her adult daughter had illegally returned to her home.
She told police her daughter had previously been trespassed from the home, but kept trying to return, regardless.
“Nothing was listed as taken during the visit, and the caller didn’t give a reason for why [her daughter] keeps returning,” Vetere said. “It does seem that the suspect has been asked not to return multiple times (by the caller).”
The daughter was not at the scene by the time police arrived in the early hours of Saturday.
1500 block of Meadow Street — While nobody was home, a woman believes strangers entered her apartment and stole a TV from her living room.
She discovered the alleged burglary shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, and told police she believes the door was unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry, Vetere said.
The woman, who lives at Castlerock at Denton apartments, valued the TV at $199.
No arrests were made, and an investigation is on going.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 211 calls and made 15 arrests.