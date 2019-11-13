Police Officer Urban Rodriguez left Denton on Wednesday bound for a rehabilitation facility out of state, just over two weeks after he was shot in the head and leg during what police have described as a routine traffic stop.
The Denton Police Department moved Rodriguez via motorcade at about 10 a.m. Wednesday to Denton Enterprise Airport, where Rodriguez was boarded onto a jet, the department said Wednesday evening only on Facebook. The department declined to say where the facility is located or comment on his condition.
Police say Antwon Pinkston shot Rodriguez just after midnight Oct. 29 during a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West University Drive. Pinkston is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault of a public servant. He remained in the Denton County Jail on Wednesday evening.
Other reports
1000 block of South Interstate 35E — A Wells Fargo bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon by a man who allegedly handed a teller a note demanding cash, according to a police report. The suspect got away with about $500 from a cash register and fled the scene.
2000 block of West University Drive — Police charged a 17-year-old male Tuesday with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop for speeding, according to a police report. Police said an officer saw the person chewing on marijuana. Police said the 17-year-old told them he had marijuana in his pants and officers found marijuana there. Officers also said they found a scale in the vehicle.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 909 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 340 calls and made six arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 25 medical calls and one vehicle crash.