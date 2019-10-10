An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car wash in the 200 block of North Loop 288 on Wednesday morning and leading officers on a foot chase, according to a police report.
After his arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer for Erick Gavarrete, who was transferred to the Denton County Jail Thursday, jail records show. He was booked into the Denton City Jail just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Along with the ICE hold, Gavarrete is in jail charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest, records show.
Denton police said a business owner called 911 and gave the descriptions of two people who he said were on security camera. Police said officers on scene shined a light toward two men who they said matched the descriptions and who the police said were walking near the business, the Cornerstore Car Wash. They ran, and police caught up with only Gavarrete, according to the report.
Police said they found a “large hole” in a wall, and the owner reported $300 was taken from a coin box, the report shows.
Other reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A manager at Hibbett Sporting Goods told police Thursday that an employee stole about $3,157 worth of shoes, candy, other items and cash over the past two weeks, according to a police report.
200 block of Bellaire Drive — A 911 caller said somebody was smoking marijuana in his front yard and had marijuana in his backpack, according to a police report. Denton police arrived to question both people, taking a 27-year-old man to jail for possession of marijuana after they allegedly found 1.6 ounces of weed in the man’s backpack, police said.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — Nothing was taken and nobody was injured, but a pair of roommates told police Wednesday morning that two males broke into their apartment and with knives ordered them to sit on their couch, according to a police report. A third roommates was asleep and didn’t see anything.
Officers learned about this after a resident downstairs told dispatchers they saw through a peephole two males running down the stairs, one with a knife and the other holding a rifle, the report says. Denton police said Thursday that officers arrived at the apartment and ordered everybody out. They talked to the three roommates, police said.
Two of roommates told police they scared off the alleged assailants when they told them that somebody in the house was calling the police, a Denton police spokeswoman said Thursday. The roommates said the the men left running. Police were investigating as of Thursday afternoon.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,068 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 493 service and officer-initiated calls and made 35 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 30 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.