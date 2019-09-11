Denton police are investigating how a 20-year-old Denton man ended up in the hospital with a gunshot wound.
At about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, health care workers notified an off-duty officer working at the hospital that they were treating a gunshot victim. The officer met with the victim, who told the officer he had been shot after he saw a fight in the 100 block of Fry Street and went to break it up, according to Denton Police Department spokeswoman Khristen Jones.
The man reported that he dropped his backpack in the scuffle. Police went to the area where the gunshot victim had reported the fight and could not find his backpack, blood stains or anything that resembled a crime scene, Jones said.
The department is not naming the hospital where the victim is recovering to protect him, Jones said. The man is expected to recover from his injuries, and the case has been assigned to an investigator.
Other reports
1700 block of Shady Oaks Drive — An employee of Gulf Eagle Supply called police at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that the business had been burglarized.
According to the police report, someone drove a vehicle into a fence that surrounded the supply yard at about 5 a.m. and drove off with 13 rolls of roofing shingles worth about $300 each. The fence suffered about $9,000 in damage. The investigation is continuing.
1600 block of Wisteria Street — Police are sorting out the stories after responding to a domestic disturbance call at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Someone had called police to report a fight between roommates, according to the police report.
A woman was yelling at a man to get out of her nephew’s pickup when police arrived. The man in the truck matched the roommate’s description — he said the suspect had attacked him in the house and punched him in the head and stomach. Although it was not yet clear whether anything had been taken from the pickup, the 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence and burglary of a vehicle.
Roundup
Between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday:
• The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 132 service and officer-initiated calls.
• The Denton Police Department handled 170 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
• Denton firefighters responded to 52 calls, including 34 medical calls, a building fire and a vehicle fire.