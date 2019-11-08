An employee at the Studio 6 motel in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive was cleaning a room Thursday afternoon when a man with a gun entered the room and locked the door behind him, according to a police report.
The man would not let the woman leave the room and was speaking to her in Spanish, which police said the woman did not speak, and she did not make out what he was telling her, the report says.
The woman tried to get out of the room, and during a struggle with the man, one of her earrings was ripped out, causing her to bleed, police said.
The woman made it out and the police were called. While officers were on the scene interviewing witnesses, police said the suspect returned to the hotel. Officers arrested him and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said they found a handgun near a shirt that belonged to the man at the scene.
Other reports
1000 block of West University Drive — Denton police say a man with a gun robbed a Dollar Tree of more than $200 from a cash register Thursday night, according to a police report. Police said the man demanded the money.
Police did not note any injuries in the report.
9100 block of Teasley Lane — A man said his mother shoved him and struck him with a wine bottle while she was drunk Thursday morning, according to a police report. Officers arrived and arrested the woman on a charge of public intoxication.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 871 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 401 calls and made 10 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 29 medical calls and eight vehicle crashes.