A man who police said pointed a handgun at two people slipped past a search perimeter Sunday morning as Denton police scoured the area around the 700 block of Denton Drive using a dog and a helicopter, according to a police report.
Police said a man aimed a pistol at two people out for a walk in the 900 block of Congress Street at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. A responding officer saw the man near the intersection of Denton and Egan streets. The man led the officer on a foot chase, crossing drainage ditches and through backyards toward the 700 block of Denton Drive, where he began jumping over fences, losing the pursuing officer, police said.
Around there, police set up a search perimeter. A K-9 unit was dispatched. For about half an hour, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter scanned the area. A police spokeswoman on Monday said police could not find the man. Investigators were still trying to find him.
Other reports
300 block of Mack Drive — A man having a mental health crisis was taken to Denton City Jail on Sunday after allegedly kicking an officer in the chest, according to a police report.
An officer arrived to a residence where a domestic disturbance was reported. Once on scene, the officer said the man, who was driving a vehicle, drove toward the officer’s SUV. The officer followed the vehicle around the neighborhood until the man returned to the residence, the report shows.
Police said the man, 28, ran back inside, where officers tried persuading him to exit before going inside and putting him in handcuffs. As officers walked the man to a police SUV, the man kicked an officer.
Because a mental health facility was at capacity, police decided to arrest him and charge him with assault on a public servant, spokeswoman Allison Vetere said Monday. She said officers do not put people in jail by default when mental health facilities are full. However, in this case, the man was jailed because he committed an offense, and officers believed he was a danger to himself and others in his household, Vetere said.
The man was transferred to the Denton County Jail on Monday, where he remained Monday evening.
700 block of Oakland Street — Denton police arrested a 51-year-old man Sunday morning in Quakertown Park and charged him with public intoxication when officers responding to a fight call said they found him with a small cut on his head and showing signs he was drunk, according to a police report.
Police said they did not find anybody else involved in the fight at the park. Officers noted the man was “unsteady” on his feet, smelling of alcohol, slurring his speech, and his pants were falling off.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,722 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton firefighters responded to 76 medical calls and 11 vehicle crashes.