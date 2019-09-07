Police arrested a 27-year-old man Friday evening on drug related charges and tampering with evidence after responding to a call about a person with a gun, according to a police report.
The report shows a caller said an unknown man in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street had a dark object that he believed was a gun.
When officers located the suspect, he quickly pulled out a glass pipe from his waistband and smashed it on the ground in an attempt to destroy evidence, police said.
Officers found alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, on this person after detaining and searching him. The glass pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance — one from Penalty Group 1 and the other from Penalty Group 3 — and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, for destroying the pipe.
Other reports
3700 block of Meadowtrail Lane — A domestic disturbance-related call led to the arrest of a woman on outstanding warrants Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report shows dispatchers received an open-line call and listened to a man yell at a woman, his mother, who was crying. Officers spoke with the victim and observed an open cut that was bleeding on her elbow.
The juvenile suspect left before police arrived, but his girlfriend was arrested on outstanding warrants. An investigation is ongoing.
400 block of Fulton Street — A man told police his neighbor threatened to get a gun early Friday in response to the caller being loud, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he never made any threats, but did tell his neighbors they shouldn’t be so loud. A report was taken.
100 block of Avenue A — Police observed a woman hit a man early Friday while patrolling the Fry Street bar area, according to a police report.
The man and woman, both 21, were arrested and charged, respectively, with alcoholic public intoxication and assault by contact.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 229 service and officer-initiated calls and made 24 arrests.